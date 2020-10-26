UrduPoint.com
Armenia Says Baku Using Tanks At Contact Line, Strikes Getting Heavier

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 08:10 PM

Armenia Says Baku Using Tanks at Contact Line, Strikes Getting Heavier

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Spokeswoman for the Armenian Defense Minsitry Shushan Stepanyan said Monday that Azeri armed forces were using tanks at the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh and intensifying fire.

"By 17:00 [13:00 GMT], the intensity of fire along the border of Artsakh [as Karabakh is known in Armenia] has sharply increased," Stepanyan said on Facebook, adding that the other side was using tanks and different types of artillery.

The emergency service of the self-proclaimed republic of Nagorno-Karabakh said that the Azeri armed forces had hit the towns of Martuni, Martakert, and Askeran using rocket launchers Grad and Smerch.

More Stories From World

