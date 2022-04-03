UrduPoint.com

Armenia Says European Military Attaches Confirm SU-30 Fighters Not Handed Over To Russia

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Armenia Says European Military Attaches Confirm SU-30 Fighters Not Handed Over to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Military attaches of the European Union and NATO have visited an Armenian air base and verified that Yerevan had not handed over four SU-30SM fighter jets to Russia for engaging them in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Armenian defense ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Turkish-based Azerbaijani broadcaster Haber Global reported that Armenia transferred four SU-30 aircraft to Russia with the purpose of using them in the military operation in Ukraine. On Monday, the Armenian defense ministry dismissed it as fake news.

"The visiting personnel was most interested in SU 30-SM aircrafts.

Expressing gratitude for the acceptance, the defence attaches noted that during the visit they were once again convinced that all 4 SU-30SM aircrafts were in the home base, and the information spread in the Azerbaijani and Turkish press, that the aircrafts were taking part in the hostilities in Ukraine, did not correspond to reality," a statement said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia European Union Visit Yerevan Armenia Luhansk Donetsk February All

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

2 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

5 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

14 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.