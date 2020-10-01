UrduPoint.com
Armenia Says Nagorno-Karabakh Downed Baku's Su-25, Mi-24

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 09:07 PM

Preliminary data indicates that the Karabakh forces downed Su-25 planes and Mi-24 helicopters of Azeri air force, the information center of the Armenian government said Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Preliminary data indicates that the Karabakh forces downed Su-25 planes and Mi-24 helicopters of Azeri air force, the information center of the Armenian government said Thursday.

The country's defense ministry said earlier in the day that the forces of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh republic had downed three Azeri planes and two helicopters.

