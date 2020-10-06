Armenia Says Not Aware of Bishkek Canceling Premier Visit for EAEU Meeting - Ministry

The Armenian side does not possess information regarding Kyrgyzstan's intention to refuse to participate in the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union's (EAEU) intergovernmental council in Yerevan amid the protests in Bishkek, foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told Sputnik on Tuesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The Armenian side does not possess information regarding Kyrgyzstan's intention to refuse to participate in the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union's (EAEU) intergovernmental council in Yerevan amid the protests in Bishkek, foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The meeting is scheduled to take place this Friday.

"We are not in possession of such official information," Naghdalyan said when asked if Kyrgyzstan informed Armenia about canceling its prime minister's visit to Yerevan in light of the current political crisis.

On Monday, in the wake of a general election, approximately 2,000 supporters of political parties that failed to enter the Kyrgyz legislature gathered in the center of Bishkek demanding the cancellation of the election's results and held it once again.

The protests morphed into clashes between police and protesters. Later in the night, the protesters stormed the presidential office and the State Committee for National Security's pretrial detention center, freeing former President Almazbek Atambayev. In the early hours of Tuesday, protesters were reported to have seized the Kyrgyz house of government. Former Prime Minister Zhantoro Satybaldiyev is now said to have been freed as well.