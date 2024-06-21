Armenia says recognises State of Palestine

Open Menu

Armenia announced Friday it was recognising the State of Palestine, the latest country to do so during the war in Gaza, saying it was against "violence towards civilian populations"

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Armenia announced Friday it was recognising the State of Palestine, the latest country to do so during the war in Gaza, saying it was against "violence towards civilian populations."

Shortly after the former Soviet republic announced the recognition, Israel's foreign ministry said it summoned Yerevan's ambassador for a "severe reprimand".

Yerevan noted it is "genuinely interested in establishing long-term peace and stability in the middle East."

"Confirming its commitment to international law, equality of nations, sovereignty and peaceful coexistence, the Republic of Armenia recognises the State of Palestine," Armenia added.

