UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia Says Sniper Fire Wounded Soldier In Nagorno-Karabakh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 12:14 AM

Armenia Says Sniper Fire Wounded Soldier in Nagorno-Karabakh

A soldier serving with the Armenia-backed defense forces of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region was shot while on duty on Saturday, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) A soldier serving with the Armenia-backed defense forces of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region was shot while on duty on Saturday, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

"We strongly condemn the ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan which caused a severe injury to Rafael Azizyan ... This unprovoked incident caused by a sniper shot indicates that the Azerbaijani side makes a deliberate attempt to violate the ceasefire," it said in a statement.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed another ceasefire in 2016 after days of cross-border clashes between Azerbaijan and the ethnic Armenian enclave that it has laid claims to ever since it broke away in 1988.

Armenia said that incidents like the recent shooting "gravely hinder the peace process" and underscored the need to implement agreements aimed at strengthening the ceasefire.

Mediators from Russia, France and the United States agreed in October to meet again in Vienna by the end of this year to discuss the frozen conflict. The gathering of foreign ministers will be held under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

Related Topics

Russia Europe France Vienna Azerbaijan United States October 2016 From

Recent Stories

Wapda issues current status of Punjab rivers, barr ..

16 minutes ago

Iranian Lawmaker Accuses EU of Taking No Measures ..

22 minutes ago

Alli double sends Mourinho's Tottenham up to fifth ..

22 minutes ago

Germany's Next Social Democrat Co-Leaders Say Won' ..

22 minutes ago

Holders Portugal drawn with France and Germany at ..

27 minutes ago

Vintage car rally promotes soft image of Pakistan: ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.