Armenia Says Sniper Fire Wounded Soldier in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) A soldier serving with the Armenia-backed defense forces of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region was shot while on duty on Saturday, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

"We strongly condemn the ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan which caused a severe injury to Rafael Azizyan ... This unprovoked incident caused by a sniper shot indicates that the Azerbaijani side makes a deliberate attempt to violate the ceasefire," it said in a statement.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed another ceasefire in 2016 after days of cross-border clashes between Azerbaijan and the ethnic Armenian enclave that it has laid claims to ever since it broke away in 1988.

Armenia said that incidents like the recent shooting "gravely hinder the peace process" and underscored the need to implement agreements aimed at strengthening the ceasefire.

Mediators from Russia, France and the United States agreed in October to meet again in Vienna by the end of this year to discuss the frozen conflict. The gathering of foreign ministers will be held under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.