(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Armenia will not host Russian-led military exercises this year, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Tuesday, signalling growing frustration with Moscow

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ):Armenia will not host Russian-led military exercises this year, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Tuesday, signalling growing frustration with Moscow.

Pashinyan's announcement came after the leader of the ex-Soviet republic criticised Moscow and the work of Russian peacekeepers in the South Caucasus, which has been plagued for decades by fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Speaking to reporters, Pashinyan said he saw no reason for the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) to stage military drills in Armenia this year.

"These exercises will not take place," he told reporters.

"Armenia does not believe it is expedient to conduct CSTO exercises in the republic this year."