Armenia Seeks Strengthening Security Cooperation With Russia - Pashinyan

Thu 25th February 2021 | 12:30 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on Thursday that he intended to strengthen security cooperation with Russia, including with regard to the army reform.

Pashinyan told the cabinet he would sign a document later on Thursday to initiate the formation of a special working group that would be headed by the Armenian defense minister and would focus on the road map for the armed forces reform.

"I want to stress that we intend to establish closer cooperation with our top security partner, the Russian Federation. We are sure that as a result of this process our security, military and defense cooperation will become more effective," Pashinyan said.

More Stories From World

