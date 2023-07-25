Open Menu

Armenia Seeks To Narrow Differences On Peace Treaty With Baku At Moscow Talks - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he expects Tuesday's meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia to narrow differences over the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he expects Tuesday's meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia to narrow differences over the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty.

"I expect that we, our foreign minister and of course our partners will be able to agree on several more clauses (of the treaty) and find a solution for the Lachin Corridor issue," he told a news conference in Yerevan.

Pashinyan added that the Karabakh administration should participate in the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace talks because "Armenia cannot decide the future of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh."

Azerbaijan's State Border Service set up a border checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin Corridor, the only land route between Armenia and the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, in April, citing security concerns.

Yerevan protested Baku's move, stressing that it violated the 2020 trilateral pact.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority region wedged in between the two countries where both have a military presence. The decades-long conflict reignited in fall 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended in a Russia-brokered ceasefire and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

