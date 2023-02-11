Armenia Sends Humanitarian Aid to Quake-Hit Turkey Through Closed Border - Yerevan

Armenia sent humanitarian aid to Turkey affected by the devastating earthquake through the closed land border between the two countries, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Armenia sent humanitarian aid to Turkey affected by the devastating earthquake through the closed land border between the two countries, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said on Saturday.

"Today (Armenia) has sent humanitarian aid to (Turkey). Trucks with humanitarian aid have crossed the Margara bridge on the border and are on their way to the earthquake-stricken region," Hunanyan tweeted.

Earlier in the week, Armenia sent 27 rescuers to Turkey and 29 to Syria to help the two countries deal with the aftermath of Monday's earthquakes and announced the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 20,000 people in total, destroying thousands of homes.

A slew of countries and international organizations extended assistance to both countries, including by sending rescue teams and various medical supplies.

Turkey and Armenia currently do not have official diplomatic relations. The border between the two countries has been closed on Ankara's initiative since 1993. Tensions between the nations arose over a range of issues, including Turkey's support for Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and its opposition to the process of international recognition of the 1915 Armenian genocide by the Ottoman Empire. Turkish and Armenian negotiators met several times in Moscow and Vienna in the past year in an effort to establish a neighborly relationship.