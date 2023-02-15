Armenia Sends Second Batch of Humanitarian Aid to Turkey Across Closed Border - Ministry

Armenia has sent a second batch of humanitarian aid to earthquake-affected Turkey across the closed land border, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Armenia has sent a second batch of humanitarian aid to earthquake-affected Turkey across the closed land border, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said on Wednesday.

"Armenia continues sending humanitarian aid to earthquake-affected regions. Late last night, trucks loaded with the second batch of humanitarian aid crossed the Armenian-Turkish border through the Margara bridge," Hunanyan said on Twitter.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey exceeded 35,000. In Syria, the World Health Organization has estimated the number of casualties at 8,500, while the Syrian Health Ministry said the death toll in the government-controlled areas topped 1,414 people.

On February 11, Yerevan sent the first convoy with humanitarian cargo to Turkey.

Turkey and Armenia currently do not have official diplomatic relations. The border between the two countries has been closed on Ankara's initiative since 1993. Tensions between the nations arose over a range of issues, including Turkey's support for Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and its opposition to the process of international recognition of the 1915 Armenian genocide by the Ottoman Empire.