(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Armenia should become Russia's military and political ally again, former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan said.

"Russia and Armenia were military and political allies. Russia needed us, because in today's unstable world we had the most combat-ready army in the region.

Now we are so weak that any neighboring country can capture us, since we cannot defend our borders or we don't want to. It's a fact," Kocharyan said in an interview with Hayeli.am, Politik.am and Yerevan.today websites.

"We must do everything to once again become a military and political ally of Russia," he said, adding that it was necessary to develop the army, statehood, and ensure effective management.