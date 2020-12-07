MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Yerevan has demonstrated its interest in Russia's coronavirus vaccine, Foreign Minister Sergey Larvov said on Monday, following talks with his Armenian counterpart.

"We certainly talked about the tasks of counteracting the coronavirus ... Yerevan is showing interest in cooperation on the use of the Russian antiviral vaccine," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Ara Aivazian in Moscow.

The minister also pledged that Russia would continue to provide mobile laboratories, testing kits, reagents and medical equipment to Armenia free of charge.

In August, Russia registered the world's pioneer COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, which was developed by the Gamaleya Institute. Another vaccine, EpiVacCorona by Siberia's state research center Vector, got regulatory approval and embarked on post-registration clinical trials in October.

This week, the country is set to launch large-scale vaccination. Medical personnel, social service workers and teachers are the first in line to get Sputnik V shots.