Armenia snap polls 'competitive and well-run': OSCE observers

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Armenia's snap parliamentary polls won by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's party were "competitive and well run," international observers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe said Monday.

Observers said "fundamental freedoms key to democratic elections were generally respected" in Sunday's polls, giving an "overwhelmingly positive assessment of the voting process" and saying that the "vote counting process went well and was highly transparent.".