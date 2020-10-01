Armenia Suggests Stripping Afghanistan of CSTO Observer Status Over Support for Baku

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The Armenian parliament on Thursday suggested stripping Afghanistan of its status of an observer at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) over its support for Azerbaijan, which is currently engaged in a military conflict with Armenia in the Karabakh region.

"In response to Afghanistan's statement about supporting the Turkish-Azeri aggression, the National Assembly of Armenia has officially asked the Secretariat of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization to start the procedure of stripping this country of its CSTO observer status," the parliament said in a statement.