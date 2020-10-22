Armenia Suggests Stripping Turkey of EAEU Tariff Preferences - Cabinet

Armenia suggests that the Eurasian Economic Commission withdraw Turkey's Eurasian Economic Union tariff preferences, the government's press service said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Armenia suggests that the Eurasian Economic Commission withdraw Turkey's Eurasian Economic Union tariff preferences, the government's press service said Thursday.

"On the initiative of Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mger Grigoyan the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission Council will have a suggestion to exclude Turkey from the list of countries eligible for a single tariff preference system of the EAEU," the government said.

The EAEU includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.