Armenia to Ease Coronavirus-Related Measures In Next 10 Days - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Armenian authorities are getting ready to reopen the country's economy and ease the coronavirus-related restrictions in the next 10 days, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday.

"If nothing extraordinary happens, in the next 10 days we will start minimizing the [coronavirus-related] restrictions. We are now thinking about reopening all sectors of the economy within the next 10 days," Pashinyan said on his Facebook page.

The prime minister added that the health ministry would separately establish special safety measures for all the economic sectors.

Pashinyan also called on citizens to pay for their utilities, and warned that the country's energetic sector could collapse otherwise.

Armenia declared a state of emergency on March 16, and it is scheduled to expire on May 14. The authorities banned all non-essential business activities and restricted the movement of citizens since March 25.

According to health authorities, the country has so far confirmed 1,867 COVID-19 cases and 30 coronavirus-related deaths.