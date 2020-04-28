UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia To Ease Coronavirus-Related Measures In Next 10 Days - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:02 PM

Armenia to Ease Coronavirus-Related Measures In Next 10 Days - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

The Armenian authorities are getting ready to reopen the country's economy and ease the coronavirus-related restrictions in the next 10 days, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Armenian authorities are getting ready to reopen the country's economy and ease the coronavirus-related restrictions in the next 10 days, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday.

"If nothing extraordinary happens, in the next 10 days we will start minimizing the [coronavirus-related] restrictions. We are now thinking about reopening all sectors of the economy within the next 10 days," Pashinyan said on his Facebook page.

The prime minister added that the health ministry would separately establish special safety measures for all the economic sectors.

Pashinyan also called on citizens to pay for their utilities, and warned that the country's energetic sector could collapse otherwise.

Armenia declared a state of emergency on March 16, and it is scheduled to expire on May 14. The authorities banned all non-essential business activities and restricted the movement of citizens since March 25.

According to health authorities, the country has so far confirmed 1,867 COVID-19 cases and 30 coronavirus-related deaths.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Facebook March May All

Recent Stories

Corporate Employee Numbers in S. Korea Fall For Fi ..

3 minutes ago

Watchdog Urges Uganda's Authorities to Investigate ..

3 minutes ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) builds self ..

3 minutes ago

Predictions of High Risks for Russia's Middle Clas ..

3 minutes ago

Traders' body seeks lockdown relaxation for garmen ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.