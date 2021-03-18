UrduPoint.com
Armenia To Hold Snap Parliamentary Elections On June 20 - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Thu 18th March 2021 | 04:56 PM

Armenia will hold snap parliamentary elections on June 20, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Armenia will hold snap parliamentary elections on June 20, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday.

"My meeting with the leader of the Prosperous Armenia faction Gagik Tsarukyan ended.

During the meeting, we stated that the best way out of the current internal political situation is early parliamentary elections. Taking into account the conversations I had with the President of Armenia [Armen Sarkissian], with the My Step faction, with the leader of the Bright Armenia faction Edmond Marukyan, the early parliamentary elections will be held on June 20 this year," Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

