Armenia to Hold Snap Parliamentary Elections on June 20 - Prime Minister

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Armenia will hold snap parliamentary elections on June 20, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday.

"My meeting with the leader of the Prosperous Armenia faction Gagik Tsarukyan ended. During the meeting, we stated that the best way out of the current internal political situation is early parliamentary elections. Taking into account the conversations I had with the President of Armenia [Armen Sarkissian], with the My Step faction, with the leader of the Bright Armenia faction Edmond Marukyan, the early parliamentary elections will be held on June 20 this year," Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

The head of the opposition Bright Armenia parliamentary faction, Edmon Marukyan, welcomed the decision on holding snap elections, calling the date announced by the prime minister acceptable. The politician also held a phone conversation with Pashinyan to discuss organization issues.

"In response to our requirement to hold the elections as soon as possible, the prime minister proposed to consider June 20 as a deadline. I declared that the elections should be held ultimately within a short time frame, without postponing them until the fall or 2023. Therefore, I stated that June 20 is acceptable for us," Marukyan wrote on Facebook.

According to the country's constitution, in order to hold early parliamentary elections, the authorities must lift the martial law, declared in Armenia in late September due to the escalation of the conflict in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The basic law also indicates that snap elections to the parliament are held no earlier than 30 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly and no later than 45 days after that. The dissolution, in turn, is possible if lawmakers do not elect a new prime minister twice after the resignation of the head of government.

A political crisis in Yerevan took a new turn after the former deputy chief of the general staff, Tiran Khachatryan, mocked Pashinyan's controversial comment about the alleged failure of Russian-supplied Iskander missiles during the recent armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. This triggered a series of military dismissals. In particular, the prime minister declared on March 10 that General Staff Chief Onik Gasparyan was considered dismissed starting that day.

In response, the armed forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of Pashinyan himself, a move the prime minister regarded as an attempted coup, and called on his supporters to take to the streets.