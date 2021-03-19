UrduPoint.com
Armenia To Lift Martial Law Before June 20 Snap Elections - Deputy Parliament Speaker

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The martial law in Armenia will be lifted before the snap parliamentary elections, scheduled for June 20, deputy parliament speaker Alen Simonyan from the ruling My Step Alliance assured.

Under the Armenian constitution, early elections can only be held when the martial law, which was declared in the fall amid an escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, is lifted.

"I believe we will certainly lift the martial law before the elections," Simonyan told reporters.

More Stories From World

