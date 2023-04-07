Armenia to Participate in Two US-Led Military Drills in Europe in 2023 - Defense Ministry

Armenia plans to take part in two military exercises led by the United States in Europe this year, Armenian Ministry of Defense spokesman Aram Torosyan said on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Armenia plans to take part in two military exercises led by the United States in Europe this year, Armenian Ministry of Defense spokesman Aram Torosyan said on Friday.

On Thursday, the US Defense Department announced that Armenia would participate in the Defender-2023 multinational military training. However, later the announcement was corrected and Armenia was removed from the list of participants.

"This year, the Armenian Ministry of Defense is planning to participate in two other military exercises organized by the US army command in Europe - KFOR (Kosovo Force) and Saber Junction military exercises," Torosyan told the Armenpress news website when asked to clarify the country's participation status.

In January, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the defense ministry had informed the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) it deemed it inappropriate to host the organization's Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 drills in the country this year due to continuing tensions with neighboring Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh. On February 14, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said that the joint exercise would take place in Kyrgyzstan instead.