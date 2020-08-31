UrduPoint.com
Armenia To Proceed With Purchase Of Russian Su-30SM Planes As Planned - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:25 PM

Armenia will move ahead with the purchase of Russia's Su-30SM fighter aircraft as planned, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan told Sputnik on Monday

In 2019, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan said that Armenia would like to purchase 12 Su-30SM aircraft from Russia. The first batch of four planes was delivered in December.

On Sunday, Tonoyan said that Yerevan continues to negotiate the next shipment of fighters, with everything depending on how soon the aircraft will be ready.

"There are no changes in the number [of Su-30SM fighters]," Stepanyan said.

In 2012, Armenia and Russia signed a contract for at least one squadron of planes. The agreement did not enter into force due to Armenia's financial difficulties at the time.

The first four Su-30SMs entered combat duty in Armenia on July 15.

