YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Armenia will introduce Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in its immunization campaign on April 19, health ministry spokeswoman Hripsime Khachatryan told Sputnik on Friday.

The first batch of the Russian vaccine comprising 15,000 doses arrived in Armenia last week as part of the large-scale support provided by Moscow to Yerevan in the fight against the pandemic.

"Vaccination with Sputnik V is scheduled to begin on Monday. The vaccine has already been distributed among Primary health care facilities," Khachatryan said.

Armenia rolled out its mass vaccination campaign on Tuesday, inoculating citizens with the AstraZeneca/Oxford shot. The country has also approved the vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Novavax for emergency use.

Armenia is set to receive 600,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines via the COVAX global shot-sharing facility.