Armenia to Suspend Import of Turkish Goods Starting on December 31 - Cabinet

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The government of Armenia suspended import of Turkish goods, the decision will enter force on December 31, the press service of the cabinet said Wednesday.

According to the press service, the suspension was imposed for reasons of security, "considering multiple proven instances of Turkey aiding and openly supporting military and terrorist activities that Azerbaijan began against the Republic of Artsakh [as the self-proclaimed republic in Karabakh calls itself]."