Armenia-Trkiye crossing opened for first time in 35 years

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :A border crossing between Armenia and Trkiye opened for the first time in 35 years on Saturday, to allow humanitarian aid through after a massive earthquake hit the region, an official said.

Five trucks with aid including food and water arrived in Turkey from the Alican border crossing, tweeted Serdar Kilic, T�rkiye's special envoy for dialogue with Armenia.

The assistance comes after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked T�rkiye and Syria this week, killing nearly 25,000 people in both countries, and injuring tens of thousands more.

Kilic in his tweet thanked Armenia and the Armenian national assembly's vice president Ruben Rubinyan. The aid also included medicine, he said.

"Happy to have been able to assist," Rubinyan said on Twitter.