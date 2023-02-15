Armenia, Turkey Agree to Join Forces to Rebuild Ani Bridge on Border - Yerevan

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Yerevan and Ankara have reached an agreement to rebuild the historic Bridge of Ani across the Akhurian River on the Armenian-Turkish border through joint efforts, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Wednesday.

"Today, we discussed certain details regarding this process. There is an agreement to jointly repair the Ani Bridge, take care of the relevant infrastructure until the full opening of the border," Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with the Turkish counterpart.