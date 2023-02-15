UrduPoint.com

Armenia, Turkey Agree To Join Forces To Rebuild Ani Bridge On Border - Yerevan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Armenia, Turkey Agree to Join Forces to Rebuild Ani Bridge on Border - Yerevan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Yerevan and Ankara have reached an agreement to rebuild the historic Bridge of Ani across the Akhurian River on the Armenian-Turkish border through joint efforts, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Wednesday.

"Today, we discussed certain details regarding this process. There is an agreement to jointly repair the Ani Bridge, take care of the relevant infrastructure until the full opening of the border," Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with the Turkish counterpart.

Related Topics

Yerevan Ararat Ankara Border Agreement

Recent Stories

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfull ..

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfully delivered by ADNOC

17 minutes ago
 UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senator ..

UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senators in Washington

17 minutes ago
 Gargash meets British delegation, explores coopera ..

Gargash meets British delegation, explores cooperation

1 hour ago
 IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

1 hour ago
 ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustain ..

ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustainable development

2 hours ago
 GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activat ..

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activate electronic data interchange ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.