MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) A cameraman of Armenia tv broadcaster, Aram Grigoryan, was injured in a shelling by the Azerbaijani armed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday, Sputnik Armenia reported.

Sputnik Armenia added, citing Grigoryan's colleague, Erna Elizbaryan, that this was a minor injury.