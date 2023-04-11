Armenia, US NGO Agree to Cooperate on Reforms in Public Communication - Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The chief of staff of the Armenian prime minister, Arayik Harutyunyan, and program director of the US nongovernmental International Republican Institute (IRI) in Armenia James De Witt have agreed to cooperate on reforms in the area of public communication, the Armenian government said.

On Monday, Harutyunyan received De Witt in Yerevan to discuss relevant issues as regards the Armenian government's public communication strategy and means to improve it.

"Issues related to the development of the Government's public communication capabilities were discussed at the meeting ... Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan and IRI's Program Director in Armenia James De Witt reached an agreement regarding further joint steps in the implementation of the reforms in the field of public communication," the government said in a statement on Monday.

The two officials emphasized the importance of strengthening and institutionalization of the government's school of Strategic Communication, according to the statement.

IRI is a US nongovernmental organization, whose declared goal is to "promote democracy worldwide." The institute, which is considered by some analysts to be a US instrument of political pressure that operate under the guise of free enterprise, closely cooperates with the US State Department, the US Agency for International Development and a number of other nongovernmental organizations to finance pro-US groups across the globe.