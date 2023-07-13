Open Menu

Armenia, US Outline Ways Of Cooperation In Nuclear Energy - Security Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 07:20 AM

Armenia, US Outline Ways of Cooperation in Nuclear Energy - Security Council

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said on Wednesday that he had met with Kathryn Huff, who leads the US Office of Nuclear Energy as the Assistant Secretary and discussed ways of cooperation between the two countries.

"On July 12, I met with US Deputy Secretary of Energy for Atomic Energy Kathryn Huff. Issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting, possible ways of cooperation were outlined," Grigoryan said on social media.

In mid-March, the United States and Armenia signed an agreement on cooperation and technical information exchange on nuclear safety issues between the Armenian State Nuclear Safety Committee and the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The Armenian-US cooperation under the new agreement will be aimed at strengthening the regulatory infrastructure in Armenia and developing the skills and capacity of personnel, all of which are expected to support the construction of a new nuclear power plant in Armenia.

In early May, Washington and Yerevan signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic civil nuclear cooperation, intended to bolster energy security and bilateral relations.

Armenia currently has one nuclear power plant located near the town of Metsamor, 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of Yerevan. The Armenian government's program foresees the extension of the operating life of the NPP's only functional unit until 2026, as well as the gradual commissioning of new units.

Related Topics

Exchange Washington Social Media Nuclear Yerevan Armenia United States May July All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pa ..

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pan-Arab Games

6 hours ago
 New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

7 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

8 hours ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

8 hours ago
 Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

8 hours ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

8 hours ago
Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

8 hours ago
 Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

8 hours ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

8 hours ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

8 hours ago
 Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Agains ..

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate ..

8 hours ago
 Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last ..

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Gui ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World