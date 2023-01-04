UrduPoint.com

Armenia Welcomes France's Efforts To Adopt UNSC Statement On Karabakh - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2023 | 05:21 PM

Armenia welcomes efforts made by France to adopt the UN Security Council statement on the situation with the Lachin corridor, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Armenia welcomes efforts made by France to adopt the UN Security Council statement on the situation with the Lachin corridor, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The road through the Lachin corridor is the only way connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia. According to the November 2020 agreements that put an end to hostilities in Karabakh, the road is controlled by a Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed in the region for five years. Earlier, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said the UN Security Council statement for the press on the situation around the Lachin corridor had not been adopted due to France's approach.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry said that in the current situation, Yerevan attaches importance to an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on December 20, convened in response to the request of the Armenian side to discuss the issue of blocking the Lachin corridor and its humanitarian consequences for the population of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"We highly appreciate the publicly expressed and clear calls by the overwhelming majority of Security Council members on Azerbaijan to unblock the corridor and provide access to Nagorno-Karabakh to international organizations. We also welcome France's efforts to adopt, within a ten-day period after the aforementioned meeting of the Security Council, a statement by the President of the Security Council for the press on the current situation," the ministry said.

