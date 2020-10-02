Armenia Welcomes Minsk Group Co-Chairs' Condemnation of Use of Force in Nagorno-Karabakh

The Armenian Foreign Ministry on Friday said it was appreciative of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs' strong condemnation of the use of force in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Armenian Foreign Ministry on Friday said it was appreciative of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs' strong condemnation of the use of force in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"We welcome the fact that the Minsk Group Co-Chairs at the level of their leaders reacted to the use of force in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone by way of strong condemnation," a statement from the ministry read.

All of Russia, the United States and France, who are co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Minsk Group for the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, have called for restraint from both sides and condemned the targeting of civilian populations.

The Foreign Ministry went on to say that Armenia had consistently rejected and condemned the threat of force by Azerbaijan and Turkey and that the use of foreign fighters undermined regional stability and risked a full-fledged war.

"Armenia remains committed to the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

While this aggression against Nagorno Karabakh will continue to receive our strong and resolute response, we stand ready to engage with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries to re-establish a ceasefire regime based on the 1994-1995 agreements," the ministry added.

Fighting broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating attacks against civilian population points in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

On the same day, Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia declared martial law and general mobilization. Azerbaijan first said it had no such need, but later declared partial martial law and partial mobilization.

Ankara has sided heavily with Baku. Reports suggested Turkey sent Syrian mercenaries to the combat zone to fight on the side of Azerbaijani forces, something denied by Ankara. French President Emmanuel Macron also said on Friday that 300 Syrian militants had been sent to Baku via the Turkish city of Gaziantep amid the escalation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.