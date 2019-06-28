(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Armenia is pleased to see Russia 's return to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe PACE ), Armenian National Assembly Vice President Alen Simonyan said on Friday.

On Tuesday, PACE officially invited the Russian delegation to participate in the June session. The Russian delegation then submitted an application to confirm its credentials for the first time since 2016.

"We are very pleased with the fact that the Russian delegation has returned to PACE. Armenia and Russia always assist each other in all spheres," Simonyan said during a meeting of the Armenian National Assembly delegation with Sergei Neverov, a deputy speaker of the Russian legislature's lower house.

The reason for Russia being barred from the parliamentary arm of the Council of Europe was Crimea's reunification with the country back in 2014. The West refused to recognize the legitimacy of the Crimean referendum. Russia, however, maintains that the vote was made in accordance with international law.

PACE's decision to welcome Russia predictably angered Ukraine which earlier had submitted no less 226 changes to the resolution on the Russian delegation's return to PACE. Following PACE's announcement the delegations of Ukraine, Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia left the session.