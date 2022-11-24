UrduPoint.com

Armenia Will Remain In CSTO, Summit In Yerevan Confirmed Relevance Of Format - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2022 | 12:32 AM

Armenia will remain in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) , the summit in Yerevan confirmed the relevance of the format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Armenia will remain in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) , the summit in Yerevan confirmed the relevance of the format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the CSTO summit taking place in Yerevan that the efforts of the CSTO in the Nagorno-Karabakh region have been a "fiasco.

"

"Armenia will stay. The event, despite its complexity, despite what the leaders said during their speeches, not everything could be agreed, the CSTO, this event confirmed once again the relevance of this format. The relevance and viability of the CSTO," Peskov told a briefing.

