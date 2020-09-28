Armenia Will Use Iskander Missile Systems If Turkey Uses F-16s in Karabakh - Ambassador

Yerevan will use Iskander missile systems if Turkey starts using F-16 aircraft in Nagorno-Karabakh, and as for now, there are enough air defense systems in service to eliminate Turkish drones, Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toganyan told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Yerevan will use Iskander missile systems if Turkey starts using F-16 aircraft in Nagorno-Karabakh, and as for now, there are enough air defense systems in service to eliminate Turkish drones, Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toganyan told Sputnik.

In 2016, Armenia became the first foreign partner of Moscow to receive this operational-tactical system.

"The military leadership has repeatedly stated that if the sword of Damocles in the form of Turkish F-16s hangs over the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, all measures will be taken, including the Iskanders. That is, the armed forces of Armenia will have to use their entire arsenal to provide security," Toganyan said.

According to the ambassador, it has not come to this yet. He stressed that air defense systems were used to eliminate Turkish and Azerbaijani drones.

"They bring them down, our systems cope with it," the diplomat said.