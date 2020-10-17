Armenian Air Defense Forces Down 3 Azerbaijani Drones In Country's Airspace - Ministry
YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) The Armenian air defense forces have downed three Azerbaijani drones in its national airspace, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Saturday.
"From 16:30 to 17:45 [from 12:30 to 13:45 GMT] the Air Defence units shot down 3 enemy UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] in the air space of the Republic of Armenia and 1 UAV in Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh]," Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.