YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) The Armenian air defense forces have downed two Azerbaijani drones in its national airspace, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Saturday.

"The air defense units of the Armenian armed forces have downed two unmanned aerial vehicles in the national airspace of Armenia," Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.