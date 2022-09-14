UrduPoint.com

Armenian Airspace Not Closed To Azerbaijani, Turkish Aircraft - Aviation Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2022 | 08:52 PM

Armenia has not closed its national airspace to Azerbaijani and Turkish aircraft despite border tensions with Baku, Lilit Aghabekyan, a spokeswoman for the Armenian civil aviation committee, told Sputnik on Wednesday

Planes of Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) have started flying through Iran bypassing Armenian airspace, and Turkish aircraft have also begun flying through Iran and Georgia, the Hetq newspaper reported on Tuesday.

"Armenia has not closed the sky for Azerbaijani and Turkish aircraft," Aghabekyan said.

At the same time, the Armenian civil aviation committee did not deny the information that Azerbaijani and Turkish planes were bypassing the country's airspace. According to Yerevan, the decision was made by the airlines.

Overnight of Monday into Tuesday, new clashes broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in an area unrelated to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Baku and Yerevan have accused each other of ongoing shelling and reported losses in their ranks.

By morning, the parties agreed on a ceasefire. Grigory Karasin, the head of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik that a truce was achieved thanks to Russia's efforts, including a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. According to the Russian official, despite the ceasefire, there is still a lot of work to be done, since Yerevan applied to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

On Tuesday, the CSTO Permanent Council held an extraordinary meeting, during which its members expressed extreme concern about the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and considered proposals to activate the CSTO mechanisms for the resolution of the conflict.

As of Wednesday, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains tense, with the parties accusing each other of violating the ceasefire.

