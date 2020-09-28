UrduPoint.com
Armenian Ambassador Calls For OSCE Involvement In Nagorno-Karabakh Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toganyan expressed the belief, in his comment for Sputnik, that co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk group should quickly react to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"It is up to the Minsk group to make decisions on convening urgently ... However, the situation is clear. Urgent involvement of the co-chairs is needed, and Turkey should stop its aggressive interference in regional affairs," Toganyan said.

More Stories From World

