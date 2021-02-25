UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Armed Forces Demand Prime Minister Pashinyan's Resignation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 01:40 PM

Armenian Armed Forces Demand Prime Minister Pashinyan's Resignation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The General Staff of Armenian armed forces demanded on Thursday resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government in light of the allegedly unmotivated dismissal of deputy chief of the general staff.

"The General Staff of Armenian armed forces expresses its resolute protest over the dismissal of the first deputy chief of the general staff for unwise and groundless reasons, which was executed without taking into consideration the Republic of Armenia's national and state interests, which was based only on personal pretentious emotions. Given the tough conditions we face, this is an irresponsible move targeted against the state ... The armed forces demand resignation of the prime minister and the government, and warn against using force against the people whose sons died defending their homeland and Artsakh," the armed forces said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Died Resolute Armenia Government

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia decides to resume all international ..

30 minutes ago

Mahira Khan’s funny video stuns fans

48 minutes ago

Fawad Alam is elated over promotion in Central Con ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE imposes sanctions on individual for breach a ..

2 hours ago

All schools will be back to regular from March 1: ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 64 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.