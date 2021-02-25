MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The General Staff of Armenian armed forces demanded on Thursday resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government in light of the allegedly unmotivated dismissal of deputy chief of the general staff.

"The General Staff of Armenian armed forces expresses its resolute protest over the dismissal of the first deputy chief of the general staff for unwise and groundless reasons, which was executed without taking into consideration the Republic of Armenia's national and state interests, which was based only on personal pretentious emotions. Given the tough conditions we face, this is an irresponsible move targeted against the state ... The armed forces demand resignation of the prime minister and the government, and warn against using force against the people whose sons died defending their homeland and Artsakh," the armed forces said in a statement.