Armenian Authorities Plan To Lift Some Restrictions Linked To Military Campaign

Wed 02nd December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Armenian Authorities Plan to Lift Some Restrictions Linked to Military Campaign

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Armenia is planning to lift the ban on gatherings and some other restrictions linked to the Karabakh military campaign, the head of the Armenian prime minister's administration, Eduard Agadzhanyan, said Wednesday.

"A government decree dated December 2 will be published soon, canceling the restrictions on organizing, holding and taking part in meetings and strikes, a special entry and exit regime and publishing [TV] shows," Agadzhanyan said on Facebook.

