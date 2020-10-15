Armenian Aviation Authority Confirms Turkey Denied Airspace to US Plane With Aid

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Armenia's Civil Aviation Committee on Thursday confirmed Yerevan's claims that Turkey has refused to allow a US plane with humanitarian assistance to cross its airspace.

A day prior, Armenia's High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Zareh Sinanyan, said that Turkey closed off its airspace to a plane from the US with some 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid intended for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Qatar Airways flight on the Los Angeles-Yerevan route with humanitarian aid collected by the Armenian community will not take place ... Qatar Airways informed the Armenian Civil Aviation Committee of the cancellation of the flight on October 14.

The plane was supposed to fly through Turkish airspace, but Turkey is preventing the delivery of humanitarian cargo to Armenia," the committee said in a statement seen by Sputnik.

The aviation authority stated that it has every reason to believe that Turkey deliberately closed the air route. The statement notes that this is not the first case when Ankara obstructs the transportation of goods to Armenia, demanding from airlines to provide a detailed list of the transported goods. The Armenian side has informed EUROCONTROL (European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation) about the incident, the statement said.