UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Aviation Authority Confirms Turkey Denied Airspace To US Plane With Aid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

Armenian Aviation Authority Confirms Turkey Denied Airspace to US Plane With Aid

Armenia's Civil Aviation Committee on Thursday confirmed Yerevan's claims that Turkey has refused to allow a US plane with humanitarian assistance to cross its airspace

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Armenia's Civil Aviation Committee on Thursday confirmed Yerevan's claims that Turkey has refused to allow a US plane with humanitarian assistance to cross its airspace.

A day prior, Armenia's High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Zareh Sinanyan, said that Turkey closed off its airspace to a plane from the US with some 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid intended for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Qatar Airways flight on the Los Angeles-Yerevan route with humanitarian aid collected by the Armenian community will not take place ... Qatar Airways informed the Armenian Civil Aviation Committee of the cancellation of the flight on October 14.

The plane was supposed to fly through Turkish airspace, but Turkey is preventing the delivery of humanitarian cargo to Armenia," the committee said in a statement seen by Sputnik.

The aviation authority stated that it has every reason to believe that Turkey deliberately closed the air route. The statement notes that this is not the first case when Ankara obstructs the transportation of goods to Armenia, demanding from airlines to provide a detailed list of the transported goods. The Armenian side has informed EUROCONTROL (European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation) about the incident, the statement said.

Related Topics

Turkey Qatar Yerevan Armenia Ankara October From

Recent Stories

Number of Air Transport Passengers Sharply Fell in ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Links Kyrgyzstan Protests ..

2 minutes ago

Head of Afghan Gov't Negotiating Team Reiterates A ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov to Meet With Secretary General of Council o ..

5 minutes ago

Oil Product Supplies in EU Resurged by August Amid ..

5 minutes ago

PODA held 13th annual conference to recognize Rura ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.