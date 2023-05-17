UrduPoint.com

Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers To Discuss Peace Treaty On Friday - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to Discuss Peace Treaty on Friday - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will meet in Moscow on May 19 to hold negotiations on the peace treaty between the countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

The spokeswoman mentioned that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will also hold meetings with Mirzoyan and Bayramov.

"Separately, bilateral Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations on the peace treaty will be held. The heads of foreign affairs agencies will consider the prospects for normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan, taking into account the dynamic situation in the region," Zakharova told a briefing.

