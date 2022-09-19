Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to Meet With Blinken in New York - Yerevan

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and State Secretary of the United States Anthony Blinken will meet in New York on Monday at the request of the US, the Spokesman of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan said on Monday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and State Secretary of the United States Anthony Blinken will meet in New York on Monday at the request of the US, the Spokesman of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan said on Monday.

"At the initiative of the US side, a trilateral meeting between (Ararat) Mirzoyan, (Anthony) Blinken and (Jeyhun) Bayramov will take place today," Hunanyan wrote on social media.