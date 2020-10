Armenian, Azerbaijani Leaders Speak With Rossiya Segodnya Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke with Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency Director General Dmitry Kiselev in a parallel interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke with Rossiya Segodnya International news Agency Director General Dmitry Kiselev in a parallel interview.

Both leaders shared their point of view on the conflict in the Karabakh region and its potential resolution.

Both leaders were offered the same questions and their interviews lasted the same amount of time.

