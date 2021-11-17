Armenian, Azerbaijani Security Council Chiefs Participate in CIS Meeting - Moscow

Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ramil Usubov participate in the annual Commonwealth of Independent States meeting in Moscow on Wednesday, the Russian Security Council said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ramil Usubov participate in the annual Commonwealth of Independent States meeting in Moscow on Wednesday, the Russian Security Council said.

"The ninth annual meeting of the secretaries of the security councils of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States has begun in Moscow," the council said, adding that both Grigoryan and Usubov are attending the event.