ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke briefly at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's inauguration ceremony in Ankara on Saturday, Turkish media reported.

Armenian and Azeri leaders arrived in Turkey earlier in the day at the invitation of President Erdogan, who was reelected for a third term last Sunday. Many foreign delegations attended.

CNN Turk reported that Pashinyan and Aliyev spoke briefly in the presence of former Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim. They previously met to discuss border delimitation and peace process near the Moldovan capital of Chisinau on Thursday.