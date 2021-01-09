UrduPoint.com
Armenian, Azeri Security Chiefs Discuss Prisoner Swap At Neutral Border Zone - Yerevan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 10:22 PM

Armenian, Azeri Security Chiefs Discuss Prisoner Swap at Neutral Border Zone - Yerevan

The chief of Armenia's and Azerbaijan's national security services discuss prisoner swaps in an unannounced meeting in a neutral location near the border between the two countries, Yerevan said on Saturday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) The chief of Armenia's and Azerbaijan's national security services discuss prisoner swaps in an unannounced meeting in a neutral location near the border between the two countries, Yerevan said on Saturday.

"Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Armen Abazyan met with the head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan Ali Nagiyev in the neutral border zone near the village of Yeraskh, Ararat province [on the border with Azerbaijan's exclave of Nakhichevan]. During the meeting, the issues of exchange of prisoners and the search for missing persons were discussed," a statement from the Armenian side, published on the National Security Service's website, read.

More Stories From World

