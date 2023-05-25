UrduPoint.com

Armenian Border Guards Ready To Ensure Communication With Azerbaijan - Pashinyan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Armenian Border Guards Ready to Ensure Communication With Azerbaijan - Pashinyan

Armenian border guards and customs officers are ready to ensure normal passage of all vehicles and railway trains between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Armenian border guards and customs officers are ready to ensure normal passage of all vehicles and railway trains between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday.

The prime minister mentioned that Armenia is interested in unblocking transport links in the region.

"I want to reaffirm that Armenia is really interested in this, and we are ready to start unblocking all transport and economic ties and communications based on the sovereignty and jurisdiction of our country ... Both the border service and the customs service of Armenia are ready to ensure the normal passage of all vehicles, in particular trains, through the territory of Armenia," Pashinyan said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Pashinyan added that Armenia expects that the Azerbaijani railway will also be open for Armenian cargo.

