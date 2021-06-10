UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Cabinet OKs Deal With EU To Rebrand 'Cognac' Brandy

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 03:48 PM

Armenian Cabinet OKs Deal With EU to Rebrand 'Cognac' Brandy

The Armenian cabinet on Thursday took the EU's offer to give up using the word "cognac" to market the Armenian brandy in return for 3 million euros ($3.6 million) in assistance for rebranding

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The Armenian cabinet on Thursday took the EU's offer to give up using the word "cognac" to market the Armenian brandy in return for 3 million Euros ($3.6 million) in assistance for rebranding.

Armenia has been banned from selling its "cognac" in the EU over the misappropriation of the geographical indication that is reserved for alcohol from the western French region of the same name.

The two signed a Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement in 2017 that specifically mentioned that Armenia would rebrand its "cognac" brandy and "champagne" sparkling wine to comply with EU rules.

"The price tag is 3 million euros. The goal of the financial agreement is to gradually phase out the use of the geographical indication 'cognac' for products originating in Armenia, while maintaining Armenia's competitiveness in export markets," Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan said.

The funding will go toward developing a new name for Armenian brandies as well as promoting, advertising and marketing them in domestic and traditional export markets.

Related Topics

Armenia Same Price 2017 Market From Cabinet Agreement Million

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Karachi Kings will take on Multan sultans t ..

25 minutes ago

Djokovic v Nadal - six of the best

9 minutes ago

SHO suspended over poor performance in faisalabad

9 minutes ago

Vivo Officially Launches Vision+ Mobile Photo Awar ..

39 minutes ago

UAE suspends entry of passengers from Zambia, Demo ..

43 minutes ago

Mind Blowing New Charging Technology in Mysterious ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.