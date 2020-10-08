Armenian Cabinet Refutes Claims of October 8 Ceasefire in Karabakh

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Armenian government's Unified Infocenter refuted media reports claiming that an agreement was reached to cease fire in Nagorno-Karabakh on October 8.

"The information circulated in the Armenian and foreign media that on October 8 the parties allegedly agreed to hold a ceasefire is false," the Armenian Unified Infocenter wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, eadaily.com news portal reported, citing sources, that combat operation in Karabakh would be suspended starting 14:00 GMT.