Armenian Cabinet Refutes Claims Of October 8 Ceasefire In Karabakh

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

Armenian Cabinet Refutes Claims of October 8 Ceasefire in Karabakh

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Armenian government's Unified Infocenter refuted media reports claiming that an agreement was reached to cease fire in Nagorno-Karabakh on October 8.

"The information circulated in the Armenian and foreign media that on October 8 the parties allegedly agreed to hold a ceasefire is false," the Armenian Unified Infocenter wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, eadaily.com news portal reported, citing sources, that combat operation in Karabakh would be suspended starting 14:00 GMT.

